Qts Rlty Tr Com Cl A (QTS) Shareholder Pggm Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding; Mitchell Capital Management Co Position in Anthem (ANTM) Has Lowered by $651,490

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 5,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $257.8. About 314,420 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (QTS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.00M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 45,723 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 7,854 shares to 15,457 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.32 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co reported 79,942 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Scout Invs stated it has 0.05% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 24,745 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 30,957 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ser Network Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 207 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland holds 633,395 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 4,744 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 25,485 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 8,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jefferies Group Limited Company has invested 0.03% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 260 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has 84,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).