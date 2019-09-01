QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to pay $0.44 on Oct 4, 2019; Viasat Has 1.61 Sentiment

Viasat Inc (VSAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 98 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 61 reduced and sold equity positions in Viasat Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 57.60 million shares, down from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Viasat Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 45 Increased: 58 New Position: 40.

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:QTS) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. QTS Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $49.06 translates into 0.90% yield. QTS Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 160,035 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 249,432 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to clients and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for clients using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 19.18% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. for 3.06 million shares. Fpr Partners Llc owns 5.71 million shares or 10.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc has 9.52% invested in the company for 335,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Group Llc Ma has invested 8.94% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 733,031 shares.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viasat (VSAT) Upgrades NATO’s UHF SATCOM Control Station – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viasat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viasat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat Partners ReadyNet for Digital Inclusion in Jamaica – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading well-known provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications. It currently has negative earnings. QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss QTS Realty Trust’s (NYSE:QTS) 54% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Ashburn Mega Data Center Achieves LEED Green Building Certification – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47’s average target is -4.20% below currents $49.06 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”.