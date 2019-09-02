QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to pay $0.44 on Oct 4, 2019; Shorts at Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Lowered By 19.91%

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) had a decrease of 19.91% in short interest. SCM’s SI was 92,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.91% from 115,000 shares previously. With 106,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s short sellers to cover SCM’s short positions. The SI to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s float is 0.62%. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 290,103 shares traded or 158.32% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:QTS) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. QTS Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $49.06 translates into 0.90% yield. QTS Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 178,579 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading well-known provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications. It currently has negative earnings. QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators.

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47’s average target is -4.20% below currents $49.06 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. REHBERGER WAYNE M also bought $50,050 worth of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl holds 32,499 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.2% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jefferies Grp owns 87,563 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company owns 28,664 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Connors Investor Services holds 0.49% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 79,273 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 143,281 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 92,883 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 16,723 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 206 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 960 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na owns 7,163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 261,670 are held by Comerica Bancorporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,434 are held by Sei Invests. Stifel Financial stated it has 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 10,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Lsv Asset stated it has 45,100 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.01% or 51,861 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 20,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Muzinich & Company holds 275,709 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 47,712 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 40,804 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Pnc Service Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 96,153 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd owns 48,103 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $251.26 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 8.15 P/E ratio.