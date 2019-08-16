QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to pay $0.44 on Oct 4, 2019; Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 264 funds increased and started new holdings, while 261 cut down and sold their positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 335.50 million shares, down from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Public Service Enterprise Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 224 Increased: 187 New Position: 77.

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:QTS) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. QTS Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $47.20 translates into 0.93% yield. QTS Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 286,375 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 1.89 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Energy Income Partners Llc holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for 3.39 million shares. Zimmer Partners Lp owns 4.04 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has 2.09% invested in the company for 2.34 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 2.01% in the stock. Reaves W H & Co Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 984,539 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $29.75 billion. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of approximately 11,681 megawatts. It has a 20.06 P/E ratio. The firm sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity. REHBERGER WAYNE M bought 1,100 shares worth $50,050.

Among 4 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 0.11% above currents $47.2 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 1,581 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invs accumulated 1.76 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cim Mangement Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Com invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Street Corp accumulated 2.15 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 17,213 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 280,429 shares. Channing Cap Management Limited Com invested in 1.61% or 778,000 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Comerica State Bank has invested 0.1% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Connors Investor Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,273 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading well-known provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications. It currently has negative earnings. QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators.