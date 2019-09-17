QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to pay $0.44 on Oct 4, 2019; Csx (CSX) SI Decreased By 14.08%

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:QTS) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. QTS Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $49.52 translates into 0.89% yield. QTS Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 286,105 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING

Csx Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) had a decrease of 14.08% in short interest. CSX’s SI was 11.22 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.08% from 13.06 million shares previously. With 3.81M avg volume, 3 days are for Csx Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s short sellers to cover CSX’s short positions. The SI to Csx Corporation’s float is 1.38%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 5.19M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $57.78 billion. The firm offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It has a 17.43 P/E ratio. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX: Shipments Need To Improve To Save Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About CSX Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: CSX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX Corporation shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,430 are held by Salem Counselors Inc. Bryn Mawr Co reported 3,932 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri invested in 0.54% or 63,590 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 69,356 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 41,987 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank invested in 7,324 shares or 0.5% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 3,395 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cibc Ww holds 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 160,329 shares. Hwg Holdg L P invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,918 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate has 23,603 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Leuthold Ltd Llc owns 79,276 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. 29,173 were reported by Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp reported 0.1% stake. Hartford Mgmt reported 2.82% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Ashburn Mega Data Center Achieves LEED Green Building Certification – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:QTS) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading well-known provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications. It currently has negative earnings. QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. $50,050 worth of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares were bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M.