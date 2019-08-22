Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; Markel (MKL) Holding Has Lifted by Court Place Advisors Llc

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 10,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 99,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 110,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 41,915 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1135.43. About 5,791 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And Communication reported 74,685 shares. Contravisory Management stated it has 4,120 shares. Weitz Invest Management holds 13,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt invested 1.37% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). National Pension stated it has 0.07% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Epoch Investment Prns holds 7,365 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0.01% or 12,494 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 60,107 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 513,130 were accumulated by Akre Capital Ltd Liability. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Com has 10 shares. Narwhal Capital Management reported 0.18% stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 6,496 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication reported 412 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,213 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were bought by Connell K Bruce.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 6,523 shares. 346,857 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. Mesirow Financial Investment Mngmt owns 244,912 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Westfield Communication LP holds 946,345 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 0.05% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 18,359 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 68,877 shares. Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Geode Cap Llc holds 0.01% or 802,215 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 91,030 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 31,407 shares. Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 92,883 shares. Northern Trust reported 940,972 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 52,342 shares to 323,406 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trade Desk Inc Class A by 58,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.