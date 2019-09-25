Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Position Maintained by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Bailard Has Lowered Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 29,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 65,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 36,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 161,669 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 3,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 41,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 44,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.14M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica invested in 0.03% or 959 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 1.97% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 40,412 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 283,209 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 73,173 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 4,153 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors Limited owns 262,801 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bridges Management holds 88,319 shares. Yhb Investment Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Mercantile Trust Company reported 0.29% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Iron Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.68% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Guardian Life Co Of America owns 1,315 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Prospector Prtn Limited reported 128,960 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability owns 61,695 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Baldwin Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.44 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,411 shares to 105,116 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 549,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,707 are held by Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 884,682 shares. Scout, a Missouri-based fund reported 97,602 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 77,620 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 8,775 shares. Moreover, V3 Capital Mgmt LP has 9.29% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 938,310 shares. Foster Motley invested 0.14% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 941,829 were accumulated by Aristotle Capital Boston Lc. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested in 833,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Advsrs accumulated 18,055 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.03% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 89,793 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 81,420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

