QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Reaches $49.66 52-Week High; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Kb Home (KBH) Position By $2.26 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 1.10M shares with $26.50 million value, down from 1.19M last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 207,917 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton

The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) hit a new 52-week high and has $52.14 target or 5.00% above today’s $49.66 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.75B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $52.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $137.65M more. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 145,436 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47’s average target is -5.36% below currents $49.66 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James upgraded the shares of QTS in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Outperform” rating.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $50,050 was bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $57.62 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is 4.33% above currents $27.93 stock price. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, June 27. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

