The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.17% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 200,541 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook StableThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.74B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $51.85 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QTS worth $136.85M more.

TORC OIL & GAS LTD. ORIDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had a decrease of 6.29% in short interest. VREYF’s SI was 2.49 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.29% from 2.66 million shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 2262 days are for TORC OIL & GAS LTD. ORIDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s short sellers to cover VREYF’s short positions. It closed at $3.165 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $668.46 million. The companyÂ’s principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. It has a 26.82 P/E ratio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. The insider REHBERGER WAYNE M bought $50,050.

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $48’s average target is -2.79% below currents $49.38 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.33% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Tealwood Asset Inc stated it has 72,300 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Boston Limited Liability Com owns 18,055 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs L P stated it has 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 24,883 shares. Assetmark has 960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 189 are owned by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. 45,836 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. 64,941 are held by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 0.28% or 2.49M shares. Grp has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,600 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Phocas Financial holds 0% or 248,720 shares in its portfolio.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion.