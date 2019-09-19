QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Reaches $49.32 52-Week High; Unity Bancorp (UNTY)’s Sentiment Is 3.5

The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.76 target or 9.00% above today’s $49.32 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.73B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $53.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $246.06 million more. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 189,194 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.58, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 28 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 8 reduced and sold their stakes in Unity Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 10.75 million shares, up from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Unity Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 22 New Position: 6.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $48’s average target is -2.68% below currents $49.32 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd Llc reported 8,775 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 102,383 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America reported 0.67% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jennison Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Bamco Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 53,046 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 98,000 shares stake. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Putnam Invs Lc invested in 86,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Group holds 0.01% or 34,808 shares. Fincl Bank has 15,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York reported 76,600 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. REHBERGER WAYNE M also bought $50,050 worth of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss QTS Realty Trust’s (NYSE:QTS) 54% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Ashburn Mega Data Center Achieves LEED Green Building Certification – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust: A Safe And Growing REIT For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 3,700 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) has declined 14.77% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 29/03/2018 – Unity Bank Denies Entering Binding Agreement With Milost; 21/03/2018 UNITY BANK – SAYS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT WITH MILOST, IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION THAT MILOST TO INVEST $1 BLN IN UNITY; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – MILOST GLOBAL INC. IS ONE OF THE PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS INTRODUCED TO THE BANK BY A LOCAL ENTITY CALLED MAYO BV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY)

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $235.64 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.75 million for 10.24 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.