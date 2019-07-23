QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) EPS Estimated At $0.55; Biglari Capital Has Cut Investors Title Co (ITIC) Position

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.06% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. QTS’s profit would be $30.47 million giving it 20.33 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -14.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 265,840 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

Biglari Capital Corp decreased Investors Title Co (ITIC) stake by 60.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as Investors Title Co (ITIC)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Biglari Capital Corp holds 9,550 shares with $1.51M value, down from 24,426 last quarter. Investors Title Co now has $309.91 million valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 945 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4.

More important recent Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Boasting A 13% Return On Equity, Is Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Investors Title Company Board Declares Special Cash Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Noodles & Co (NDLS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:QTS) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Publishes Open Source Library for Data Center Management on Github – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Joins RE100 Affirming its Commitment to Procure 100% of Its Power From Renewable Energy Sources by 2025 – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Applauds Passage of Tax Incentives for Illinois Data Centers – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust Inc.: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.