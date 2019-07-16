QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) At $45.29 Forms Top; Inflarx N.V. (IFRX) SI Increased By 17.35%

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) formed multiple top with $46.65 target or 3.00% above today’s $45.29 share price. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) has $2.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 269,956 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link

Inflarx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) had an increase of 17.35% in short interest. IFRX's SI was 443,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.35% from 377,500 shares previously. With 109,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Inflarx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)'s short sellers to cover IFRX's short positions. The SI to Inflarx N.V.'s float is 6.21%. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 1.18M shares traded. InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has risen 20.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 11,626 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 45,836 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated accumulated 36,428 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 1.10M shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Schroder Invest Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Veritable Lp owns 5,211 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 68,877 shares. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 206 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 24,944 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 256 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 901,299 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Llc owns 9,110 shares. Invesco invested 0.04% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Citadel Advsr has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 907,933 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $48 highest and $45 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 2.67% above currents $45.29 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of QTS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. QTS’s profit will be $30.47M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.