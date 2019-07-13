Qs Investors Upped Its Stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $368,764; Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Position as Shares Rose

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,385 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 17,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 1.01M shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS U.S. BAKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM); 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, and may sell Pillsbury; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 61,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 78,039 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $61.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 50,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 39,792 shares. 300 are held by Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Dana Investment Advsrs has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 3,874 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 25 shares. 16,612 are owned by Mackay Shields. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, Plante Moran Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 283 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc has 14,675 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 4,693 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Security Natl Trust stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 6,000 shares. 2,425 were reported by Carroll Fin Associate Inc. Regent Invest Mgmt Lc owns 12,154 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Companies (NYSE:NWL) by 994,402 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) by 141,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 417,526 shares. Tcw Gru owns 250,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 93,985 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 15,395 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 318,984 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 186,432 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 37,625 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited has 181,197 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 370,599 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 95,441 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 279 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 277,588 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management. Franklin Resource reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17M for 11.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

