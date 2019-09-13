Qs Investors Trimmed Jd Com (JD) Stake by $381,000 as Stock Declined; Warren Averett Asset Management Lowered Position in Southern Co (SO) as Stock Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 45.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $464,000, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 11.85M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 65.67 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 134,430 shares to 278,379 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG).

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 25,838 shares to 987,682 shares, valued at $41.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).