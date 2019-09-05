Qs Investors Trimmed Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Plancorp Trimmed Its Holding

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 51.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 60,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 56,504 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 117,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 2.00 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 464,692 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.59M for 56.39 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67 million for 8.87 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

