Qs Investors Trimmed Brooks Automation (BRKS) Position; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Qs Investors Llc decreased Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) stake by 18.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 11,538 shares as Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 49,383 shares with $1.45M value, down from 60,921 last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc now has $2.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 122,390 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 63.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired 3,314 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 8,526 shares with $2.10 million value, up from 5,212 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $47.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $258.38. About 658,004 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®

Qs Investors Llc increased Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stake by 75,722 shares to 365,996 valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 33,888 shares and now owns 65,456 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brooks Automation has $4700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 23.17% above currents $33.02 stock price. Brooks Automation had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of BRKS in report on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma owns 551,386 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated invested 0.04% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Kbc Group Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 29,280 shares. Regions Corporation reported 12,272 shares stake. 46,173 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 3.02 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 146,066 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 62,057 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.38% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Glenmede Communications Na stated it has 0.17% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Granite Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 1.23M shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 13,752 shares. Blair William & Company Il owns 14,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) or 1.81 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 6.56% above currents $258.38 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 149,320 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 12,819 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 666 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co holds 0.16% or 5,853 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.52% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 467,295 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp owns 594,415 shares. Whittier Tru holds 16,303 shares. Aravt Glob Limited Liability invested 5.23% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amer Natl Ins Tx stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Creative Planning accumulated 11,109 shares. 4,852 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 225,140 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

