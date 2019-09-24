Qs Investors Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Holding as Stock Rose; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Value Rose, Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 28,532 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 31,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $225.38. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 293,027 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 0% stake. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Blume Mngmt has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 900 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Company reported 6,630 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cantillon Ltd Liability Co holds 4.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2.14M shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,334 shares. Axel Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,000 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cutter Brokerage stated it has 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sigma Planning stated it has 4,861 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Harvest Capital holds 0.19% or 3,245 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 44,833 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Everence Cap Management accumulated 9,532 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 26,321 shares to 163,400 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 35,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $520.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,855 shares to 78,421 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 5,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,166 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Llc invested in 0% or 17 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 580 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company owns 197,093 shares. Art Limited Co holds 0.02% or 4,249 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 1,561 shares. 31,687 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Llc. 2,223 were reported by Veritable L P. Raymond James & has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 15,865 were reported by Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited. Dana Invest owns 28,441 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.03% or 295,893 shares. 147,370 are held by Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd. Bahl & Gaynor owns 10,668 shares.