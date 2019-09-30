Qs Investors Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Has Lowered by $2.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.90 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 66,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 466,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, down from 532,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 99,707 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 35,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 184,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22M, down from 220,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 921,610 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 160,577 shares to 184,812 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 25,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Paychex Solutions for Smartwatch, Integrations, Pay Flexibility, and Intelligence Engine to Debut at HR Technology Conference & Expo – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: PAYCHEX INC, 33.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Paychex Survey: Business Owner Optimism is Trending Up, Tariffs Impacting Some – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 High-Quality US Stocks as Trade War Fears Are Rekindled – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : PAYX, LEN, UNF, HOME, TITN, OMN, AFMD, SCWX, EYEN, EVLV – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 0.53% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 119,822 shares. Aqr Cap Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 594,171 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Paragon Mgmt reported 123,515 shares or 4.57% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl accumulated 17,698 shares. Alley Company Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,870 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership owns 26,930 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 36,375 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 213,419 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated has 6,462 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 44,655 shares. The Nebraska-based First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.29% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Whitnell And Company has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Spectrum Mgmt Gp, a Indiana-based fund reported 300 shares.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Strong Business Predictability – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Teridion Raises $9M Led by Jerusalem Venture Partners to Meet Growing Global Demand for Cloud Networking and WAN Services – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) by 15,691 shares to 143,758 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corporation by 395,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).