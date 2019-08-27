Qs Investors Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Has Trimmed by $523,204 as Stock Value Declined; Partner Fund Management LP Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.44 Million

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 156,451 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 168,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 173,238 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 7,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 182,212 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, up from 174,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.11. About 4.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 47,557 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Dana Advsr Incorporated owns 0.74% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 348,103 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg accumulated 169,218 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 16,851 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 1.72M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest. Northern has 641,594 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability Co has 0.65% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 242,467 shares. Pnc Ser Inc stated it has 14,777 shares. Natixis reported 303,983 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 47,588 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Llc has 7,740 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 16,120 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 296,800 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 78,350 shares to 122,650 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 23,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24,359 shares to 212,889 shares, valued at $60.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 241,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,197 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

