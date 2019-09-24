Qs Investors Raised Its Edison Intl (EIX) Holding by $2.28 Million; As Highwoods Pptys Com (HIW) Stock Value Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Raised by $2.99 Million Its Position

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (HIW) by 216.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 106,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 233,148 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 33,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 182,386 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30M, up from 148,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 1.60 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 18/05/2018 – Edison International Gets $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility, Replacing a $1.25B Facility; 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Glasscock LKC Unit #2-1); 04/04/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces Key Promotion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 20,173 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $109,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 71,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,194 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More important recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 854,874 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 3,109 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Ltd reported 4,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt stated it has 35,743 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 83,135 are owned by Calamos. Cap Investors has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Kbc Gp Nv has 64,859 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,710 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Allied Advisory reported 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Canyon Capital Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 536,000 shares or 0.73% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 75,077 shares. Pinebridge LP has 0.07% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 65,067 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 512,832 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% stake.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5,365 shares to 31,527 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 3,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,257 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP).

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Highwoods Signs Long-Term Renewal in Tampa – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta developer faces foreclosure from NY lender on another piece of Ovation – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New Highwoods Properties CEOâ€™s base salary rises 36% – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Highwoods Prices $350 Million of 4.20% Notes Due 2029 NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.