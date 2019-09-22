Qs Investors Raised Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Stake By $1.04 Million; Last Week Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Analysts

Qs Investors Llc increased Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) stake by 63.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 23,577 shares as Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF)’s stock rose 6.18%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 60,674 shares with $2.71M value, up from 37,097 last quarter. Heartland Finl Usa Inc now has $1.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 186,271 shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Rapid7 has $7200 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.29’s average target is 18.14% above currents $51.88 stock price. Rapid7 had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Needham. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 70.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 63.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50 New Target: $60 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48 New Target: $61 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $58 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $52 New Target: $58 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Initiate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.05 million shares or 0.57% less from 18.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) or 30,328 shares. Chatham Capital Group stated it has 31,130 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 37,974 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 23,828 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 22,965 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 6,351 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 111,235 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 8,500 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 28,163 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 168,250 were accumulated by Bridgeway Mngmt. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41,760 activity. McKeag Bryan also bought $41,760 worth of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) on Wednesday, August 28.

Qs Investors Llc decreased Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) stake by 31,500 shares to 48,248 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Axos Finl Inc stake by 38,464 shares and now owns 160,373 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 576,237 shares traded. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 120.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 13/03/2018 Rapid7 Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 14/03/2018 – Rapid7 Recognized as a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management Report from Independent Research Firm; 17/04/2018 – Rapid7 Attacker Behavior Analytics Brings Together Machine Learning and Human Security Expertise; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 14/05/2018 – Rapid7 Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.3% Position in Rapid7; 08/05/2018 – Rapid7 1Q Rev $54.5M; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 17/05/2018 – RAPID7 HOLDER BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE CUT STAKE TO 4.1%; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.6% Position in Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.