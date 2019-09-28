Qs Investors Raised Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding; River Road Asset Management Lowered Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holding By $2.07 Million

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) stake by 6.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 31,347 shares as Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 439,166 shares with $29.30M value, down from 470,513 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co. now has $40.84B valuation. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 6.42M shares traded or 110.95% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Qs Investors Llc increased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 43.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 6,054 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s stock rose 16.47%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 20,063 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 14,009 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 241,774 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX

River Road Asset Management Llc increased J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. stake by 105,688 shares to 1.06M valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 457,444 shares and now owns 2.84 million shares. Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (NYSEMKT:EPM) was raised too.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Emerson Electric expanding again in Twin Cities, bases $650M business unit here – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Launches Most Advanced Industrial Wireless Network Solution – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,891 were accumulated by Financial Architects. Wade G W & reported 16,637 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Com invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 434,213 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 94,656 shares. Fmr Lc holds 4.48 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 2.08 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe invested in 0.87% or 24,563 shares. Scotia Inc owns 48,139 shares. Alexandria Llc reported 4,721 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 4,063 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 127,813 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 11.45% above currents $66.4 stock price. Emerson Electric had 9 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7900 target. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.