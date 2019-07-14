Qs Investors Position In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Has Lifted; Eog Res Com (EOG) Shareholder Stralem & Co Upped Position

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 35,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 818,228 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.11M, up from 782,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 5,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,350 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 52,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares to 133,030 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,725 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 18,340 shares to 182,395 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 98,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,782 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).