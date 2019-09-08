Qs Investors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $14.43 Million as Share Value Declined; Southport Management Raised Encana (ECA) Stake by $181.00 Million; Valuation Declined

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 8,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 26,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, up from 18,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.11M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 606,660 shares. Markel Corp has 93,237 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 1.09% or 31,044 shares. Lincoln Natl stated it has 5,628 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Burns J W & Ny has 1.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burke And Herbert Bankshares And owns 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 443 shares. Macquarie invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Fin National Bank reported 0.22% stake. Vanguard invested 2.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Comml Bank has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burt Wealth Advsr owns 492 shares. The New York-based Centre Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ing Groep Nv holds 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 122,470 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 178,475 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com holds 14,896 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Buying Amazon Stock. Should You? – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Coming 300-Point Rally in Alphabet Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 40,964 shares to 200,407 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,486 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Natural Gas Sits, Encana Rallies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.