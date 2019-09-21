Qs Investors Lowered Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Stock Price Rose; As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Price Declined, Dsam Partners Llp Increased by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 365,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 4.64 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 2,080 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $954,000, down from 2,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 224,169 shares to 266,269 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 52,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,000 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Parsley Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:PE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “CIT backs Washington, DC multifamily housing project – PE Hub” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability owns 5.07 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,900 shares. Financial Architects invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Syntal Partners Ltd accumulated 162,141 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Stephens Investment Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 422,388 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset Mgmt reported 359,449 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 29,128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shine Inv Advisory Serv accumulated 246 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 1,415 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amg Natl Tru National Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bridges Mgmt holds 12,112 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 21.27 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 750 are held by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 3,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 314,331 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Assetmark accumulated 0% or 244 shares. First National Tru Com invested in 0.02% or 537 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc accumulated 568,696 shares. 520 were reported by Coldstream Mgmt. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company owns 629 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 135,307 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 960,399 shares. Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Twin Tree LP holds 1,515 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has 25,082 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18,875 shares to 233,985 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 25,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.