Qs Investors Lowered Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stock Declined, Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Trimmed Position by $2.58 Million

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 11,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,622 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 104,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 670,793 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 75,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,477 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 105,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 334,551 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axel Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 35,000 shares. Boston Family Office Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mirae Asset Investments Com has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 9,144 shares. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,400 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 12,584 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.28% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Garrison Bradford And Associate owns 0.22% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,600 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 6,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). National Registered Advisor holds 0.56% or 14,275 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.23% or 9,850 shares in its portfolio. 5,095 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 99,185 shares to 563,263 shares, valued at $159.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 39,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.19 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 191,923 shares. Bridger Mngmt Llc reported 1.39% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Us Fincl Bank De reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 8,923 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Lc reported 46,444 shares. 121 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Broadwood owns 10.74 million shares for 44.97% of their portfolio. Grp Inc Inc One Trading LP accumulated 2,103 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 76,885 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 369,219 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 32,952 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 226 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 140,620 shares or 0.97% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.45M for 78.85 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 9,000 shares to 11,800 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 10,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).