Qs Investors Lowered Icu Med (ICUI) Holding by $1.68 Million; Stock Rose; Tekne Capital Management Has Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 6,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 15,587 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 22,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $164.28. About 286,244 shares traded or 29.45% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 7.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.41 million for 27.02 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 18.75 million shares or 2.49% more from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 19,065 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.84% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 85,000 shares. Partner Invest Management Lp owns 4,990 shares. Whittier accumulated 0% or 120 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp invested in 0% or 1,011 shares. Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,093 shares. Violich Cap Management accumulated 1,015 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 3,614 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 8,469 shares. Personal Advisors Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 21,464 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com stated it has 15,587 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.29% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,624 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 555,168 shares to 614,198 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 65,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

