Qs Investors Lowered Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Position by $1.36 Million as Share Price Declined; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $12.34 Million; Stock Rose

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 1.02M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc analyzed 27,284 shares as the company's stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 76,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 103,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 126,753 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 657,887 shares to 558,171 shares, valued at $23.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,124 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 78,350 shares to 122,650 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).