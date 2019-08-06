Qs Investors Lifted Its Stake in Suncoke Energy (SXC) by $1.14 Million; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Value Declined While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 35111.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 142,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 142,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $588.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 878,286 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.5. About 410,185 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,414 shares to 111,277 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,195 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). 26,466 are held by Petrus Tru Lta. Huntington National Bank holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,988 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Element Mgmt Limited Company holds 29,875 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 41,727 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 42,122 shares stake. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 43,968 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 5,799 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 20,797 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) or 69,485 shares. Nokomis Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2% or 945,079 shares. 107,746 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunCoke Energy Partners: Roll-Up By SunCoke Energy Faces Major Hurdles – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2018. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition Of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Suncoke Energy (SXC) to Acquire All Publicly Traded Common Units Of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP (SXCP) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.70M for 15.90 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 14,863 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 13,704 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Citigroup holds 76,156 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Community Svcs Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.07% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Asset One Limited holds 0.03% or 33,088 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 1.15 million shares. Green Square accumulated 1,194 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 206 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Victory Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).