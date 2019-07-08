Qs Investors Lifted Its Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Shares Rose; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Cut Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 219,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 720,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.99 million, down from 940,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $101.69. About 306,924 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 45,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,257 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24 million, up from 205,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 1.02M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Is Ready for the Next Stage in the Auto Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton dips on mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamlin Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 603,272 shares. Cullen Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 59,700 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 27,615 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.47% stake. Associated Banc invested in 160,563 shares or 0.75% of the stock. 4,500 were reported by Icon Advisers Inc Commerce. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 38 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Legal And General Gp Pcl invested in 2.98 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 35,166 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 415,995 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 154,580 shares. Eastern Natl Bank has 0.88% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 162,494 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 25,338 shares to 150,615 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 26,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,732 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,286 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 499,113 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 720,364 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company stated it has 7,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 13,354 shares. Whittier Tru owns 26,161 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 197,597 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 325,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,265 are held by Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP invested in 11,186 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Communication has 2,746 shares. 10,674 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Management. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 9,557 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Demonstrates SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security Standards Compliance for Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” on March 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western National Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Transform Core Operations and Digital Engagement – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients – Business Wire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Promutuel Insurance Extends Guidewire PolicyCenter to Support Personal Lines Including Data Management and Policyholder Digital Engagement – Business Wire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 476,010 shares to 479,514 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 143,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 914,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.