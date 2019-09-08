Qs Investors Lifted Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Position by $2.25 Million; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $1.73 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 58.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 24,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 67,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 42,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 267,828 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 15,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 89,774 shares to 493,309 shares, valued at $58.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 47,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,523 shares, and cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,643 shares to 365,814 shares, valued at $127.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 66,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.15M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).