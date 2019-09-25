Qs Investors Increases Position in Molina Healthcare (MOH); As Lennox International Common Stock Usd0.01 (LII) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Trimmed Holding by $44.18 Million

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Lennox International Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (LII) by 73.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 160,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 58,168 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.00M, down from 218,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Lennox International Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $240.7. About 14,236 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 8,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 57,623 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25M, up from 48,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 37,248 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 39,849 shares to 8,988 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,098 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 45,420 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 259,779 shares. 51,700 are owned by Axa. Boston Advsr Limited Com holds 0.14% or 18,383 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 171 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bancshares De holds 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 2,049 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 775 shares. Signaturefd Limited has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Vident Advisory Lc has 2,805 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru invested in 1,706 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 14,621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 0.04% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). First Personal Fin Serv invested in 46 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited reported 7,550 shares.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18,185 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $92.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Company Common Stock Usd0.25 (NYSE:K) by 60,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc Reit.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.02M for 16.76 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.