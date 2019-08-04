Qs Investors Increases Position in Kellogg Co (K); Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Lowered Stake by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 146,142 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 23,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 101,104 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 77,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.

