Qs Investors Increased Triple (GTS) Position; Famous Daves of America (DAVE) Shorts Raised By 0.26%

Famous Daves of America Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) had an increase of 0.26% in short interest. DAVE’s SI was 509,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.26% from 508,300 shares previously. With 25,400 avg volume, 20 days are for Famous Daves of America Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s short sellers to cover DAVE’s short positions. The stock increased 5.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 46,546 shares traded or 110.67% up from the average. BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has declined 29.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q Rev $12.8M; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s CFO Dexter Newman Departing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Famous Dave’s of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAVE); 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 06/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC DAVE.O : CRAIG HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $6; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 8.0%, WITH TRAFFIC UP 9.2%; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9 PCT; 05/03/2018 Famous Dave’s 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s Raises $5.5M in Rights Offering

Qs Investors Llc increased Triple (GTS) stake by 40647.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 100,400 shares as Triple (GTS)’s stock rose 13.79%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 100,647 shares with $2.40M value, up from 247 last quarter. Triple now has $344.95 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 347,715 shares traded or 79.02% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Qs Investors Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 2,142 shares to 19,607 valued at $21.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) stake by 41,200 shares and now owns 6,417 shares. Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold GTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Federated Investors Pa invested in 1,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Com reported 1.97 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 15,643 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Llc (Wy) has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Schroder Invest Grp reported 4,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 232,183 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 70,232 shares. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 16,393 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gp Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 8,015 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Prudential Inc holds 213,362 shares.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. The company has market cap of $43.59 million. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. The firm operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

