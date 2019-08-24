Qs Investors Increased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Position by $762,300 as Market Valuation Rose; Evergreen Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by $439,890 as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 59.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 19,995 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 33,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 147,465 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 117,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 80,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 1.54 million shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Hightower Advisors Lc reported 0.03% stake. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Com owns 506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 53,014 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 29,435 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Llc invested in 273,896 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6,024 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 196,000 shares or 4.56% of the stock. Element Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 110,063 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 154,001 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 1.31 million shares. Hightower Services Lta reported 15,280 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, New York-based fund reported 6,935 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,378 shares to 70,617 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 112,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,445 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 25,032 shares to 48,704 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 28,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Inc holds 0% or 12,350 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 272,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Advisory Ser Network Ltd holds 0.07% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 41,912 shares. Longer Investments Inc owns 130,785 shares. 12,110 were reported by Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc reported 17,469 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 9,143 shares. Sit Investment Assoc Incorporated holds 195,101 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability invested in 93,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,746 shares. The California-based First Foundation has invested 0.16% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 1,006 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 139,196 shares.