Qs Investors Increased Its Holding in Shoe Carnival (SCVL) as Valuation Declined; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increased Stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by $6.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 110.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 32,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 62,331 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, up from 29,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $245.87. About 530,805 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 769.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 31,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 154,952 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 33,600 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,015 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold SCVL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 13.63 million shares or 3.70% less from 14.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 185,925 are owned by National Bank Of Ny Mellon. State Teachers Retirement holds 8,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential has 26,829 shares. Parametric Port Limited accumulated 52,049 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 272,368 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0.14% or 52,200 shares. Victory Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 48,525 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 889,584 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 933 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Ameritas Partners accumulated 872 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,983 shares. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated reported 90,184 shares.