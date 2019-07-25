Qs Investors Holding in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Has Lifted by $3.15 Million as Shares Declined; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Upped Its Position

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 1528.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 220,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 5.04 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 23/05/2018 – MB FINANCIAL – MERGER AGREEMENT PROVIDES $151 MLN FEE PAYABLE BY CO TO FIFTH THIRD BANCORP UPON DEAL TERMINATION UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 181.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 104,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 57,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 614,166 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions and 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions and 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.