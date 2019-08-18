Qs Investors Holding In Olin (OLN) Was Has Raised; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Price Rose, Putnam Investments Increased Stake

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 178025% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 28,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 2.05 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1769.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 156,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 165,520 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 8,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.95M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 89,774 shares to 493,309 shares, valued at $58.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 11,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,622 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $448,596 activity. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $4,077 worth of stock or 230 shares. The insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.