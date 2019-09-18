Qs Investors Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; As Stryker (SYK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Has Decreased Position by $1.88 Million

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 139,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 65,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 204,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 567,677 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 9,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 20,545 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $219.23. About 321,874 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 18.60 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.85 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.