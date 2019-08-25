Qs Investors Holding in Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Has Raised by $745,500 as Valuation Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Laffer Investments Trimmed Position by $2.29 Million

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,017 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.90M, down from 1,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 106,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 230,300 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 123,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 767,541 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares to 2,943 shares, valued at $2.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.