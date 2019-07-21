Qs Investors Has Trimmed Position in Coty (COTY) as Valuation Rose; Sfmg Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.05 Million

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 83.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 200,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 240,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 4.96M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 48.99 million shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.12 million shares. 945,530 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 400 shares. Washington Bancorporation has invested 0.08% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Moreover, Friess Assoc Limited Liability has 1.3% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Vanguard Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50.58 million shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.14% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 19.93 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 447,008 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 85,554 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc owns 430,905 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 10,547 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Us Bankshares De holds 10,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Com has 0.69% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 57,458 shares to 119,815 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc by 39,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22 million for 17.30 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanseatic Management Svcs owns 49,041 shares for 6.03% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Comm Ma has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kansas-based Vantage Partners Lc has invested 9.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridges Invest Management owns 2.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 467,895 shares. Addenda Cap owns 130,329 shares. Summit Secs Gp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Limited Co reported 16.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 3.13% or 29,768 shares. American Economic Planning Gru Inc Adv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maine-based Bar Harbor Tru has invested 9.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth reported 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability has 44,445 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.26 million shares stake. Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability holds 70,805 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio.