Qs Investors Has Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding as Market Value Rose; Crow Point Partners Has Raised Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Price Declined

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 34,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 91,943 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, down from 126,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 3.03M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 6.35M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 32,059 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd invested in 991 shares. 3,068 are held by Modera Wealth Limited Company. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 975,791 shares. Highland Capital Lc stated it has 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rmb Capital Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Diligent Invsts Lc owns 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,343 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.13% or 19,600 shares. Duncker Streett & Co Inc owns 1,830 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stewart And Patten Ltd holds 112,809 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Hennessy stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Paloma Prtn Management Co has 0.54% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 20.80 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 33,362 shares to 97,152 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 423,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.45 million activity. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 was made by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,704 shares to 34,171 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Incorporated Ok reported 72,041 shares. Regal Inv Llc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alpine Woods Invsts Llc invested in 5,097 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Braun Stacey has 1.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regentatlantic Capital Lc owns 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 54,723 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 20,475 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management has 44,215 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 83,376 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP holds 34,070 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreno Evelyn V holds 137,738 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 4,893 shares. 3.66M are held by Letko Brosseau Associates. Greenleaf Tru owns 47,689 shares.