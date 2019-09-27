Qs Investors Has Raised Its Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (BPFH) Holding; Sina (SINA) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Sina Corp (SINA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 76 funds started new or increased positions, while 73 sold and trimmed equity positions in Sina Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 42.59 million shares, up from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Sina Corp in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 48 Increased: 60 New Position: 16.

Qs Investors Llc increased Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (BPFH) stake by 63.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 126,400 shares as Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (BPFH)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 325,900 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 199,500 last quarter. Boston Private Finl Hldgs In now has $968.94M valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 248,469 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 20.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS $57.4 MILLION, FLAT LINKED QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 15/05/2018 – MOVES-Boston Private Wealth names Anderson as COO, Saccocia CIO; 18/04/2018 – Boston Private Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Boston Private Financial Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPFH); 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON; 15/05/2018 – Boston Private Wealth Promotes Tom Anderson To Chief Operating Officer And Shannon Saccocia To Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 Boston Private Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Qs Investors Llc decreased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,426 shares to 35,221 valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) stake by 77,317 shares and now owns 42,498 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $112,840 activity. 7,226 shares valued at $72,826 were bought by LARSON GLORIA C on Tuesday, August 27. Shares for $40,014 were bought by Gaven Steven M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold BPFH shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.64 million shares or 0.63% less from 71.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 69,087 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 72,424 shares in its portfolio. Bailard accumulated 31,900 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, New York-based fund reported 12,984 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 197 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) for 1.37M shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Ulysses Management Limited Liability Company has 175,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset LP holds 0% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) or 16,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc accumulated 0.54% or 954,388 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.05% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). 36,277 were accumulated by Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc. 10,750 are owned by Everence Capital.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 18.66 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34M for 27.33 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 1.09 million shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. SINA Corporation (SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY

Aristotle Fund L.P. holds 24.09% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation for 35,000 shares. Fosun International Ltd owns 1.96 million shares or 5.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. has 4.5% invested in the company for 499,847 shares. The United Kingdom-based Genesis Asset Managers Llp has invested 3.88% in the stock. International Value Advisers Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.