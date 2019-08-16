Qs Investors Has Raised Holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) as Stock Rose; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Upped Position by $301,302

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 111.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 30,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 58,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, up from 27,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $163.93. About 393,303 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 15,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 192,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 176,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 1.19 million shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Serv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,542 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,969 are owned by Iberiabank. Biglari invested 68.21% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 64,397 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability has 1,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 16,854 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company. Horrell Cap holds 2.57% or 31,167 shares. Eqis has 0.03% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2,312 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8,570 shares to 40,049 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 60,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,077 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.93 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Apg Asset Management Us owns 2.79 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 491,585 shares. Blair William Il holds 38,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 42,024 were reported by Creative Planning. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 16,566 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 114,075 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has 0.04% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0% or 123 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt holds 1.32% or 192,727 shares. Bluecrest Capital stated it has 10,077 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 27,634 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.