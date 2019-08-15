Qs Investors Has Lowered Holding in Merit Med Sys (MMSI) by $1.78 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 73,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 29,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 53,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 83,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 394,027 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfa Emerging Mkts Core Equity (DFCEX) by 40,263 shares to 281,954 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 8,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Llc has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 382,757 are held by 1832 Asset Management L P. Daiwa Sb owns 161,750 shares. Apriem reported 203,450 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Northrock Limited Co holds 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 14,317 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Company has 68,373 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Skba Capital Management Lc holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 452,730 shares. 75,931 are held by Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley owns 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 43.69 million shares. Sterling Invest, a Arizona-based fund reported 43,760 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ima Wealth reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bath Savings Trust Com, a Maine-based fund reported 20,726 shares. M Kraus And invested 4.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 37,214 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Rothschild And Asset Us has 0.33% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Fiera Corp holds 37,834 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 5.53 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 0.01% stake. Legal And General Group Plc owns 141,253 shares. Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 3,440 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). First Hawaiian Bank invested in 456 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc holds 17,963 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Altrinsic Glob Limited Liability Corp accumulated 69,202 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.62% or 1.88 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 39,202 shares to 194,500 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).