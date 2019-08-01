Qs Investors Has Lowered Geron (GERN) Position by $554,096; Buckhead Capital Management Increases Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Geron Corp (GERN) by 80.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 554,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.70% . The institutional investor held 134,099 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 688,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Geron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 999,487 shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 63.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 22/03/2018 – $GERN – here’s a link to my article -; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss $7.43M; 25/05/2018 – Upcoming Catalysts Can Launch Geron Over $15 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – GERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C; 17/04/2018 – Geron 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 15; 16/03/2018 – GERON 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GERN); 17/05/2018 – Geron Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress; 14/03/2018 Geron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 119.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 17,542 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 7,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $362.73. About 748,125 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GERN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 58.05 million shares or 5.58% less from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). 115,559 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Company. The New York-based Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). New York-based Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 50,592 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc stated it has 19,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,129 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 36,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 134,099 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Com. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Voya Invest Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 65,206 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 241,246 shares. Blackrock owns 14.65M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 9,500 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 129,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

More notable recent Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Going On With Geron? – Benzinga” on August 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Geron’s Big Announcement Just Go Unnoticed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Geron Appoints Vice President, Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Geron Enhances Oncology Expertise to Advance Corporate Objectives – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Geron: Interesting Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares to 64,871 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30M was made by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.