Qs Investors Has Lifted Hni (HNI) Holding By $560,000; Exela Technologies (XELA) Shorts Raised By 14.69%

Qs Investors Llc increased Hni Corp (HNI) stake by 13.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 16,000 shares as Hni Corp (HNI)’s stock declined 5.18%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 138,650 shares with $4.91 million value, up from 122,650 last quarter. Hni Corp now has $1.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 62,402 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MLN TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 28C-38C, EST., EST. 56C; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp. Announces CEO Retirement, Quarterly Earnings; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.40 TO $2.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corporation Announces Retirement Of Stan A. Askren And Appointment Of Jeffrey D. Lorenger; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: HNI May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 14 Mos; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – RETIREMENT OF STAN ASKREN AND PROMOTION OF JEFFREY LORENGER AS PRESIDENT

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) had an increase of 14.69% in short interest. XELA’s SI was 1.36M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.69% from 1.19 million shares previously. With 155,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA)’s short sellers to cover XELA’s short positions. The SI to Exela Technologies Inc’s float is 3.13%. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 21,532 shares traded. Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has declined 48.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.04% the S&P500. Some Historical XELA News: 10/05/2018 – Exela Technologies 1Q Rev $393.2M; 10/05/2018 – EXELA TECHNOLOGIES INC – INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA; 15/03/2018 – Exela Technologies Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $290M-$310M; 10/04/2018 – EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: EXELA TECHNOLOGIES BUYS ASTERION INTL; 11/04/2018 – Exela Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering on Behalf of Ex-Sigma 2 LLC; 10/04/2018 – Exela Announces Secondary Equity Offering on Behalf of Ex-Sigma 2 LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Exela Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XELA); 15/03/2018 – Exela Technologies 4Q Rev $386.3M; 16/04/2018 – Exela Announces Closing of Secondary Equity Offering on Behalf of Ex-Sigma 2 LLC; 06/03/2018 Exela Technologies Unveils New York Innovation Center

More notable recent Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exela Has A Wide Moat – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Exela’s Banking and Financial Solutions Suite Recognized by Everest Group – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exela: This Is Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $205.51 million. The firm combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare well-known provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold HNI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Citigroup reported 15,079 shares stake. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 998 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 4.19 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 116,063 shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 96,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 189 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 73,581 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Frontier Ltd Llc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI).

Qs Investors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 436,548 shares to 259,117 valued at $18.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) stake by 9,411 shares and now owns 10,536 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.