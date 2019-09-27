Qs Investors Has Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $666,101; Stock Value Rose; As Dollar General (DG) Stock Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Lifted by $315,225 Its Position

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 6,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 151,392 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.64 million, up from 144,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 1.67 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, up from 56,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 1.20M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.35% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,321 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,840 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 991,478 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northstar Group has 8,521 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,091 shares. Indiana Tru & Invest Mgmt accumulated 5,355 shares. Orrstown Finance Serv has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vision Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.29% or 10,570 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.1% stake. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 2.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 2,148 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 35,589 shares to 46,071 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 557,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,200 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.