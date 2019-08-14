Qs Investors Has Increased Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stake by $368,764 as Share Price Declined; Intuit (INTU) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Increased Stake

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 252,539 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.02 million, up from 249,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $11.26 during the last trading session, reaching $267.89. About 958,270 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 20,385 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 17,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 812,508 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento S A by 201,080 shares to 39,646 shares, valued at $144,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 54,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,046 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.12% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Btim holds 0% or 2,412 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Brave Asset Mgmt reported 0.36% stake. Cap Advisors Limited Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 25 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Penobscot Investment Management Inc holds 4,520 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Morgan Stanley owns 434,729 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Puzo Michael J owns 2,060 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 79,034 shares in its portfolio. 19,353 were reported by Neuberger Berman Limited Co. 261,739 are owned by Becker Capital Mngmt. Oppenheimer And Co has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru Com reported 2.89% stake. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department invested in 629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 90,163 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fred Alger invested in 0% or 468 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 753,168 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has 2.45M shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Co holds 4,360 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 962 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Veritas Mngmt Llp has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Vanguard Inc reported 0.2% stake.

