Qs Investors Has Decreased Kohls (KSS) Position; Shorts at Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Raised By 0.48%

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) had an increase of 0.48% in short interest. SRRK’s SI was 1.64M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.48% from 1.63M shares previously. With 131,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s short sellers to cover SRRK’s short positions. The SI to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s float is 11.3%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 74,066 shares traded. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has declined 21.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRK News: 31/05/2018 Scholar Rock Announces Completion of Dosing of First Cohort in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SRK-015

Qs Investors Llc decreased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 32.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 35,295 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 74,876 shares with $3.56 million value, down from 110,171 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 1.80M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company has market cap of $284.04 million. The firm is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia.

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl`s has $7000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 11.36% above currents $49.54 stock price. Kohl`s had 13 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of KSS in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, May 23 with “Underweight” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.85M for 14.40 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.